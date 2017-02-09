Two South Asians in Brampton arrested by Peel Regional Police for theft of vehicle

VARUN Sahore, 23, and Tarnpreet Saundh, 22, both of Brampton, who were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle were arrested by Peel Regional Police.

On February 3, at about 11:30 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Denlow Drive and Banting Crescent in Brampton.

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen on January 25 as a result of a ‘warm-up theft’ in the City of Mississauga. Uniform patrol officers attended the area and located the stolen vehicle parked with two males sleeping inside. Police arrested Sahore and Saundh.

Sahore is charged with possession of property obtained by crime (five counts), theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. Further investigation revealed that the accused were in possession of property that was connected to other stolen vehicle occurrences in the Region of Peel.

Saundh is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and theft under $5,000.

Every day someone makes it extremely easy for a thief to steal their vehicle. These crimes impact everyone by causing an increasing in insurance premiums and creating a potential risk to the public due to criminals operating stolen vehicles on our streets.

Police say ‘warm-up theft’ is an avoidable crime and recommend the following tips to help prevent it:

• Never leave your vehicle running and unattended – even in your driveway

• If you must warm up your car, use a remote starter or lock the vehicle and use a spare key

• Park the vehicle as close to you as possible

• At home, install a motion activated light in your driveway

• Never leave your valuable items in plain view. If possible, use your trunk to store them.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.