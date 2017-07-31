FEDERAL NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh of Ontario said on Monday on his website that he has raised more in the first 47 days than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer at the same point in their leadership campaigns.

The article stated: “The fundraising numbers released by Elections Canada today reveal that at the Q2 deadline of June 30th, Singh’s campaign had already raised $353,944 (Singh joined the race on May 15, 2017). In the same amount of time during their leadership races Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer raised $82,105 and $176,112 respectively.

“Singh raised $353,944 from 1,517 donors in 47 days, while Justin Trudeau raised $353,802 from 854 donors in 77 days and Andrew Scheer raised $353,533 from 1,049 people in 124 days in their respective leadership races.”

Singh said: “I am very proud of what our team was able to accomplish in our first six weeks of the campaign. We are building the resources to grow our party. Our fundraising numbers show how the NDP can take on the Liberals and Conservatives in 2019.”

The article noted: “Singh’s fundraising numbers also revealed how his message is resonating with new supporters for the NDP. A cross reference of address, name, and postal code with Elections Canada donor records, demonstrate that roughly 75% of the donors to Singh’s campaign have never before given to Canada’s NDP.

“Donations were made by 1,517 donors from across the country. The median donation was $40 and over two-thirds of donations received were under $100.”

In contrast, NDP leadership hopeful Northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus raised $123,574 between April 1 and June 30.

The other leadership hopefuls – Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron – raised just $70,124 and $46,970, respectively.