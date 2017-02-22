World Wide Web Consortium Home
Trudeau announces four by-elections in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta

Justin Trudeau

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that by-elections will be held on April 3 in the following four electoral districts:

  • Saint-Laurent, Quebec
  • Markham—Thornhill, Ontario
  • Calgary Heritage, Alberta
  • Calgary Midnapore, Alberta

