Trudeau announces four by-elections in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta
PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that by-elections will be held on April 3 in the following four electoral districts:
- Saint-Laurent, Quebec
- Markham—Thornhill, Ontario
- Calgary Heritage, Alberta
- Calgary Midnapore, Alberta
