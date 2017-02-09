Trudeau and Trump to meet for first time at White House on Monday

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for the first time on Monday.

The two leaders “look forward to discussing ‎the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how we can continue to work hard for middle class Canadians and Americans, together,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked: “Yesterday, on CNN, Kellyanne Conway announced that Prime Minister Trudeau is going to be here next week. Can you confirm which day? Have discussions on reviewing the Canadian part of NAFTA started? And can you confirm that Sarah Palin is being considered as ambassador to Ottawa?”

Spicer said he’d have further updates on Trudeau’s schedule later and added: “With respect to the ambassador, we have no additional ambassador nominations or announcements to make on that front. I’m sure, at some point, we will have soon.”

He added: “With respect to the agenda, as the President spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau a few weeks ago, they talked about trade and security and commerce, and I think all of that is going to be discussed at the time when the President and him further meet or discuss this.”