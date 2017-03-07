Trudeau and Liberals rock on! Liberals 40%, Conservatives 31%, NDP 17%, Greens 5%

THE latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.6 per cent, the Conservatives at 30.5 per cent, the NDP at 17.2 per cent, the Greens at 5.1 per cent and the Bloc Quebecois at 5 per cent.

Accessible Voters – Asked a series of independent questions, 56.7 per cent of Canadians would consider voting Liberal while 45.1 per cent would consider voting Conservative and 43.1 per cent would consider voting NDP. About three in ten Canadians (30.1%) would consider voting Green and three in ten Quebecers (31.4%) would consider voting for the BQ.

Preferred Prime Minister – Justin Trudeau is the preferred choice as Prime Minister of 47 per cent of Canadians, while Ambrose is preferred by 17.4 per cent, Mulcair by 10.2 per cent, May by 5.2 per cent and 19.4 percent of Canadians are unsure.

Qualities of a Good Political Leader – Almost two of three Canadians (65.3%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader, while one in two Canadians (49.9%) think similarly of Mulcair. Almost four in ten Canadians (38.1%) say Ambrose has the qualities of a good political leader and more than one in three (34.3%) say May has the qualities of a good political leader.

Nanos Party Power Index – The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures has the Liberals scoring 62.2 out of a possible 100 points while the Conservatives scored 48.5 points, the NDP 45.8 points and the Greens 33.6 points.