METRO Vancouver residents overwhelmingly chose public transit to get around downtown on Canada Day. Data collected through TransLink’s Compass Card program shows nearly a 190 per cent increase in the number of passengers using Waterfront Station on Saturday, July 1 compared to an average Saturday in June 2017.

There were about 182,000 tap-ins and tap-outs at Waterfront Station on July 1 as people chose to take transit downtown to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. For comparison, the number of tap-ins and tap-outs at Waterfront Station for an average Saturday last month was about 63,000.

TransLink offered extra service to help customers get to and from Canada Day events across Metro Vancouver on July 1:

* SkyTrain service on the Expo, Millennium and Canada Lines ran more frequently and later into the night. Nearly half a million passengers used SkyTrain across the system on Canada Day – an increase of 40 per cent compared to an average Saturday last month.

* West Coast Express operated a special Canada Day Express train and more than 1,100 passengers used the service.

* SeaBus provided extra and extended service, with sailings every 15 minutes. More than 30,000 passengers used SeaBus on Canada Day – nearly double for an average Saturday last month.

Kevin Desmond, TransLink CEO, said on Thursday: “TransLink plays a critical role in getting people to and from major events and this past weekend was no different. Our customers expect us to be at our best and know they can rely on us for extra service whenever people in Metro Vancouver gather to celebrate. We thank our customers for the patience they showed on this busy weekend and commend our employees for delivering safe and reliable service across the region.”

Ridership numbers for bus services on Canada Day are still being compiled, says TransLink.