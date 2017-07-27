TRANSLINK is providing extra service and extended hours on Celebration of Light evenings so customers travelling to and from downtown have a safe and convenient option.

The following changes to the system will be in effect July 29, August 2 and August 5:

* Many bus routes will operate on modified schedules and routes due to event detours. Modified routes include:

o 2 Macdonald/Downtown.

o 5 Robson/Downtown.

o 6 Davie/Downtown.

o 23 Main Street Station/Yaletown/Beach.

o For a full list of bus service detours, visit translink.ca/alerts.

* SkyTrain service:

o Expo and Millennium Lines will run more frequently throughout the evening, with the last scheduled train leaving Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m.

o Canada Line will provide rush hour level service the entire evening, with every train in service following the fireworks.

* SeaBus will have sailings every ten minutes between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sailings every 15 minutes will continue until about 12:15 a.m.

* West Coast Express will have a special train service for the August 5 finale only. The train leaves Mission at 7:00 p.m., arrives at Waterfront at 8:15 p.m. and leaves Waterfront promptly at midnight.

* Bikes will not be allowed on the SkyTrain after 10 p.m. on event days. Passengers can board with bikes after the crowds clear.

* Some transit stations will have modified access to keep crowds moving smoothly. Check translink.ca/alerts for station access information.

TransLink is encouraging customers to plan ahead by topping up Compass Cards to avoid line ups at Compass Vending Machines. Compass ticket users can purchase two tickets at once to avoid line ups after the fireworks.

Extra Transit Police and Transit Security will be on hand to make sure customers can travel to and from the events safely. Customers are encouraged to contact Transit Police directly by texting 87 77 77 for non-emergencies. As always, call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

For transit service information on the Celebration of Light nights, sign up for Transit Alerts at translink.ca/alerts, follow TransLink on Twitter @TransLink or call Customer Service at 604.953.3333.