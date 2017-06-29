TO make it easier for people to plan ahead and take transit around Metro Vancouver this Canada Day weekend, TransLink will provide extra service and extended hours for its customers.

TransLink has added the following changes to their system for Saturday, July 1 only:

SkyTrain service on Expo and Millennium lines will run more frequently and later into the night, with the last train leaving Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m.

Canada Line will run rush-hour peak service, with every available train in service after the Canada Place fireworks.

For the first time, West Coast Express will operate a special Canada Day Express train from Mission to downtown Vancouver at 11 a.m. The return trip will leave Waterfront Station at 7 p.m.

Many bus routes will operate on modified schedules and routes due to event detours. For a full list of bus service detours, visit translink.ca/alerts.

SeaBus will provide extra and extended service, with sailings every 15 minutes, until 11:45 p.m. The last SeaBus sailing from Waterfront Station is at 1:22 a.m. A third SeaBus will also be on standby and ready to come into service as needed.

At Waterfront Station, access is being modified to ensure customer comfort and safety during crowded periods:

After 4 p.m. , the main entrance to Waterfront Station, off West Cordova Street, will be entrance only. The side entrances into Waterfront Station will be exit only.

Passengers wanting to connect to Canada Line, Expo Line, SeaBus or West Coast Express will enter one of three queueing lines on the north side of West Cordova Street.

Extra staff and signage will help passengers make connections to these services.

Customers are also encouraged to visit TransLink at the Compass Customer Service Centre at Stadium-Chinatown Station on Canada Day from noon until 6 p.m. for treats and the opportunity to purchase limited-edition Canada 150 Compass Cards. In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, TransLink released 20,000 limited edition cards.

On Sunday, July 2, extra transit service will operate throughout the day and into the evening. West Coast Express will not operate. For specific transit details for bus, SeaBus, SkyTrain and Canada Line, visit translink.ca/alerts or @TransLink on Twitter for real-time updates.

As a reminder, transit fares will increase starting July 1 to help support the largest transit expansion in almost a decade. For details, visit translink.ca/farechange.

For transit service information during the Canada Day celebrations, sign up for Transit Alerts at translink.ca/alerts, visit holiday service, follow TransLink on Twitter @TransLink or call Customer Service at 604.953.3333.