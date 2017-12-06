Jeep Compass Trailhawk – Highly featured, and unbeatable off road

By Autoreviewman

The 2017/18 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a top tier off-road variant of the Compass lineup, This cool Jeep comes with 17-inch off-road tires, a full-time 4×4 system with 20:1 crawl ratio, approx. 25 mm of extra ride height, unique to the model front and rear bumpers, an anti-glare hood decal, black grill surround, red interior accents, a black roof, all-season floor mats, skid plates, Hill Descent Control, leather-faced seats, stiffer off-road suspension, and signature red tow hooks front and rear. The rear-seats fold flat, as does the front-passenger seat, allowing for a huge cargo area in the Compass. The Trailhawk’s equipment roster brings the price up to $32,895, plus options, delivery and taxes. Our test vehicle also came with a driver information display, Sirius satellite radio, auto-dimming interior mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel. Power for the Compass is a 2.4 liter four-cylinder MultiAir engine producing 180 horsepower and 175 lbs. torque. Front-wheel drive models get a 6-speed automatic, with a 6-speed manual available for select front- and all-wheel drive models. The automatic transmission on the other hand is via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The interior is wonderfully rugged and functional Jeep with a no-nonsense simple layout that manages to look classy, elegant and interesting… The excellent 8.4-inch UConnect system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The amount of head- and leg-room for front passengers is very good, although the rear quarters are a tad tighter in the headroom and legroom department. The dual-pane panoramic roof, though is a nice touch and give an airy feel to the cabin.

On road, the Trailhawk offers a rather firm ride and clearly shows its off-road chops with its ride. It won’t really suit namby pamby’s who want a limo-like ride. For a real test we took the Jeep Compass to a combination of terrain, namely some semi-rough trails, and country roads. And I have to say we were hugely impressed. Fuel Consumption is rated at (City / Highway / Combined) L/100km: 10.8 / 7.8 / 9.5. To sum up, the Jeep Compass offer great value if you opt for the base model starting at $24,900 and choose options wisely. The Trailhawk is pricier, but I think the extra details inside and out really make for a better ownership experience. Overall, you get a Compass that will get you plenty of kudos off the beaten track with its excellent off-road credentials. Highly recommended.

2017/18 Jeep Compass Trailhawk AWD Priced from $32,895 plus delivery and taxes.