AS a result of a six-month-long Surrey RCMP drug investigation, five individuals now face a total of 48 charges, and thousands of dosages of illicit drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, have been seized.

In February, Surrey RCMP’s Drug Section launched an investigation into a local criminal network distributing drugs throughout the Lower Mainland. This network was preying on those most vulnerable in our community, including those living on 135 A Street, and was profiting from the opioid health crisis affecting the entire region.

As a result of this investigation, four search warrants were executed on August 16 and 17 in Surrey (South Surrey and Guildford), Langley and Delta. Drug Section officers were assisted by support sections within the Surrey RCMP, Delta Police, Coquitlam RCMP, and integrated units including the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS).

Over the course of this investigation approximately 30,000 doses of cocaine and almost 4,800 doses of heroin / fentanyl were seized. These drugs would have likely been sold to thousands of different drug users. These seizures will have a significant impact on this criminal network’s ability to distribute illicit drugs. Also recovered in the searches were six weapons (including two loaded handguns), body armour, a stolen vehicle, stolen identity cards, cash, and various materials consistent with those found at drug processing and supply sites.

Four individuals have been arrested and charged at this time:

Bradley Thomas Antrobus, 34, of Surrey, has been charged with two counts of possession for purpose of trafficking, and six firearms-related offences.

Wyatt Kyle Costain, 28, of Surrey, has been charged with six counts of possession for purpose of trafficking.

Trevor Desjarlais, 35, of Surrey, has been charged with 11 counts of possession for purpose of trafficking, and seven firearms-related offences.

Reanna Grace Kolakovic, 22, of Surrey, has been charged with five counts of possession for purpose of trafficking.

Costain is a current Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority (PTEP) target, which is a multi-agency law enforcement information-sharing strategy that coordinates intelligence as it relates to gang and organized crime targets.

The Surrey RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance in locating one individual who is wanted on a warrant as a result of this investigation:

* Dominic Graham Robert Lastoria, 28, of no fixed address, who has been charged with 11 counts of for possession for purpose of trafficking.

He is described as white, 5’5” tall, 130 lbs, with blond hair, blue eyes, and a slender build (see photo). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“Our officers have been diligently working behind the scenes developing intelligence and proactively targeting individuals involved in the street level drug trade,” said Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge, Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, on Tuesday. “While this investigation is not tied directly to our ongoing shots-fired investigations, these arrests and seizures are part of a wider, long-term effort to reduce the prevalence of drug trafficking in our communities and the resulting violence.”