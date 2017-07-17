ON Sunday (July 16), at approximately 6:30 p.m, Surrey RCMP were advised of a vehicle on fire in the 3200-block of 176th Street (Highway #15), where a male was observed pushing a wheelbarrow full of items away from the vehicle.

When police officers arrived on scene, they realized the vehicle had been stolen from the Maple Ridge area a few days before. The driver had eluded police earlier in the day. The vehicle was associated to a number of break and enters in which firearms had been stolen. Police established a perimeter around the area where the male was last seen. A police dog of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Service Dog section accompanied by several police officers began tracking the male northbound along 176th Street.

Meanwhile, police began receiving calls from several residents just to the north along 176th Street of a male matching the description of the one from the stolen vehicle attempting to take a vehicle or force his way into the residences. At one of the residences, the male stole a bicycle and attempted to ride it through the berry fields in an attempt to get away from police that were closing in on him. The male was located in a berry field along 176th Street, and after a brief physical struggle, he was taken into custody.

A 37-year-old Lower Mainland residence of no fixed address was arrested and will be facing a number of serious charges. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Surrey RCMP thanked the public for their telephone calls which assisted in locating the suspect and taking him into custody very quickly.