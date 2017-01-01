Toronto Police seek public’s help in identifying two suspects in mortgage fraud

TORONTO Police Service Financial Crimes are requesting the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in a mortgage fraud investigation.

It is alleged that in September 2015, a man and a woman attended a mortgage broker’s office in the Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area and applied for a second mortgage on a property in the amount of $200,000.

The mortgage broker was able to find financing through a mortgage lender and a second mortgage was registered on the home. The man and the woman received $200,000 through their real estate lawyer.

Several months after the mortgage was registered, the real homeowner was served court documents advising him that he was being sued by the mortgage lender for non-payment of the mortgage, The real homeowner called the police and reported the mortgage fraud.

It is further alleged that the man and woman in this investigation used fake identification to personate the real homeowners.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying them. Their photographs have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7310, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.