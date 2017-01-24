Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Toronto murder victim identified as 24-year-old Dylan Gill

 

Dylan Gill
Photo: Toronto Police

TORONTO Police on Tuesday identified the man killed on Monday as Dylan Gill, 24, of Toronto.

On Monday, at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a call of gunshots in the Islington Avenue and Milady Road area. Police arrived at the scene and located a man in medical distress. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gill was shot while sitting in a parked car.  Police are looking for two suspects who fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

