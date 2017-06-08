THE refreshed 2018 Acura TLX performance luxury sedan went on sale June 1 with a sportier and alluring look reflecting the brand’s new design direction, along with an all-new TLX A-Spec variant, and new premium features. The 2018 TLX offers AcuraWatch as standard equipment on all grades, leading all luxury midsize sedans in the application of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. The new 2018 TLX 2.4L starts with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $35,990 while the SH-AWD equipped models start at $40,990. The TLX A-Spec packages are available on SH-AWD models, and exclusively to Canada, on the 4-cylinder P-AWS grades as well, starting at $42,190.

“We’re enhancing the already outstanding dynamic performance of the Acura TLX by carrying our Precision Crafted Performance direction through to the exterior design,” said Gary Gill, Senior Manager Acura Sales and Marketing. “The addition of the new A-Spec further advances the TLX to a more distinctive position in the segment and enhances its appeal to a more performance oriented buyer.”

The 2018 TLX is the first Acura to feature a redesigned dual-screen user interface (ODMD 2.0) with more intuitive menus and command structures complemented by a new 7-inch capacitive touchscreen (previously resistive type) with a 30-percent faster response time and Android Auto™ compatibility — putting some of your phone’s most useful Apps on the TLX’s display. The new TLX also supports Apple CarPlay™, a seamless way to use your iPhone in the car to get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music.

The 2018 TLX is the first Acura sedan to take design cues from the Acura Precision Concept and boasts an alluring new style, highlighted by the Acura diamond pentagon grille and amplified by its more sharply sculpted hood and front fenders, paired with strong dynamic characteristics including more aggressive and sporty front and rear fascia and side sills. Acura’s signature 5-lamp Jewel EyeLED headlights and new alloy wheel designs complete the distinctive, athletic and aggressive character of the TLX. Another Canadian exclusive design feature is the return of the dual exposed exhausts not only on the SH-AWD models, but on 4-cylinder TLXs as well.

Reflecting Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance® DNA, the all-new 2018 TLX A-Spec Package amps up the sporty character of TLX and features exclusive design elements inside and out, along with key enhancements to chassis tuning and wheel/tire specification.