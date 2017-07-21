ON Thursday (July 20), at approximately 8:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP received reports of shots fired from one vehicle into another in the 9400-block of 130A Street. Officers attended and located evidence of shots being fired in the area, however, both vehicles had fled the scene before police arrived.

The initial investigation has revealed that shots were fired from a newer model, two-door, charcoal Honda Civic at a newer model, black Cadillac Escalade. The Civic was last seen southbound on 130A Street and the Escalade was last seen northbound on 130A Street. There have been no reports of any injuries. No further suspect descriptions are available.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but indications are that this is a targeted incident. Officers are continuing to collect evidence and conduct neighbourhood canvassing to obtain further information. Police are actively seeking information from anyone who may know the whereabouts of these two vehicles.

Anyone with further information, who has not already contacted police, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.