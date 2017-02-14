Throne speech highlights hard-working British Columbians

LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR Judith Guichon in her speech from the throne on Tuesday outlined how British Columbia has navigated challenging times to lead Canada, thanks to a plan – and hard-working British Columbians.

Since the launch of the BC Jobs Plan five years ago:

B.C. is first in economic growth in Canada

B.C. is first in job creation in Canada, with more British Columbians working than ever before

B.C. has Canada’s lowest unemployment rate

The provincial government continues to make record investments in health care, education and infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and the Site C dam

Controlling government spending has resulted in:

Four consecutive balanced budgets, with a fifth on the way

Lowest taxes for middle-class families in Canada

B.C. is on track to be free of any operating debt by 2021

“The reason people come to live in B.C. is to find a job with great pay, save to own their own home, and keep more of their hard-earned money,” said Premier Christy Clark. “We’re going to stick to our plan to grow the economy, so that we can all build a better future, and look after the people we love.”

The Lieutenant-Governor observed the risks facing British Columbia, from rising protectionism in Europe and the United States, slow global economic growth, and low commodity prices. The government is updating the BC Jobs Plan, launching a Rural Economic Development Strategy to help small communities cope with immediate challenges and diversify their economies, and appointing a special envoy for softwood lumber, based in the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The Lieutenant-Governor observed that the Province’s success is due to hard-working British Columbians, who have built Canada’s strongest fiscal foundation, and indicated the government will be providing financial relief to citizens.

Read the speech from the throne here: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/thronespeech/