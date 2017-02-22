Three suspects reportedly involved in East Vancouver kidnapping last September arrested

VANCOUVER homicide detectives have arrested the three remaining suspects in a kidnapping investigation that began last September in East Vancouver.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on September 17, police were called to a home on Dieppe Place near Dieppe Drive, where a man and woman were found dead. The victims were later identified as 24-year-old Xuan Vanvy Bacao and 29-year-old Samantha Le.

Evidence gathered by investigators showed that, along with the two murders, a man had also been kidnapped from the home. Police rescued him two days later, and arrested three men, who remain in custody.

Arrest warrants were issued for three additional suspects, and on November 2, the Vancouver Police Department requested public assistance to locate them. All three have now been arrested, and are charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, and two counts of extortion.

* Ellwood Thomas Bradbury, 26, was arrested in Surrey on January 28.

* Matthew Scott Stewart, 33, was arrested in Vancouver on February 5.

* Erlan Lizandro Acosta, 26, was arrested on February 9 in Mesquite, Texas, with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. He is awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

