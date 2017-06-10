ONE male is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Browns Socialhouse restaurant at 101-20065 Langley Bypass on Friday (June 9) just before midnight.

Police found two male victims at the restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males was pronounced dead at scene and the second male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely with the Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The investigation is in its early stages but from the evidence gathered so far, the shooting appears to be targeted. Currently, the deceased male victim cannot be identified as the next of kin has not been notified.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan FOSTER of IHIT said: “This was a brazen shooting in a busy restaurant putting the public at risk. We urge anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact police.”

On the Facebook page of Browns Socialhouse Langley Centre

the following message was posted on Saturday morning: “Thank you everyone for your concern over the recent incident in the parking lot near Browns Socialhouse Langley Centre. Luckily no guests or staff were harmed, and all are now safe at home. “We are working with the authorities, and as such are awaiting the green light from them to re-open. “Thank you for your patience.”

IHIT is asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT).