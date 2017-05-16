Gurdaspur (Punjab) (PTI): No arrest has been made yet in connection with the assault here on Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh’s younger brother and his wife by a travel agent and his accomplices over a monetary dispute.

However, police said they have formed multiple teams which have been sent to different directions to arrest the accused who are absconding.

“We are conducting raids at their possible hide outs to nab them (accused),” Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjit Singh said on Tuesday.

Teams were sent to various places, including Kapurthala district, to arrest them, he said.

In a shocking incident, Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh’s younger brother Hardip Singh and his wife Kulwinder Kaur were allegedly beaten up, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order strict action against absconding accused.

Both of them were thrashed in an area falling under Bhaini Mian Khan police station on May 13 and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The dispute arose after martyr Kulwant’s brother Hardip gave Rs 9 lakh [Rs.900,000] to the travel agent, Gurnam Singh of Chak Sharif, to send him to the US in 2015, police said.

After Gurnam failed to send him abroad, the family demanded that the money be returned.

However, the agent made one excuse after another for not returning the money, whereby Hardip threatened him with a police complaint.

On May 13, Hardip and his wife were on their way to a police station to lodge a complaint when they stopped at a shop to recharge a mobile phone.

Then Gurnam and his family members, including women, beat up Hardip and his wife inside the shop with the act being captured in a CCTV camera, according to the police report.

A police report dated May 14 has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at police station Bhaini Mian Khan.

Ten accused have been named in the police report based on the statement of Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Hardeep.