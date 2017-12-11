Thousands of hockey fans flock to Surrey Civic Plaza for Rogers Hometown Hockey

ROGERS Hometown Hockey stopped by Surrey Civic Plaza for a celebration of hockey this past weekend. The two-day free event featured an outdoor viewing party of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game and a live pre-game broadcast with hosts Ron MacLean, Tara Slone and ‘Hockey Night in Canada, Punjabi Edition’.

“We would like to thank Hometown Hockey for bringing this great community event to the City of Surrey,” says Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “The two-day event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Canada’s pastime, support minor hockey, and offer fans a unique experience to be part of a live broadcast as they cheer on their favourite NHL team.”

Additional activities included meet-and-greet opportunities with NHL alumni Kirk McLean and Dave Babych, Vancouver Canuck alumni autograph signing, live entertainment from Mike Edel and the Chris Buck Band, and Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jujhar Khaira sharing the story of his hockey upbringing in Surrey. Scotiabank’s Scotiahockey program also donated $15,000 to support minor hockey in the city.

For more information on Rogers Hometown Hockey in Surrey, visit www.surrey.ca