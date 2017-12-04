BRITISH Columbia families will benefit from thousands of new licensed child-care spaces throughout B.C., announced Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy and Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen.

“I’m excited to be announcing that we are building thousands of child-care spaces throughout B.C., including more than ever before for Indigenous communities,” Conroy said. “Too many B.C. families are struggling to find child care. These new spaces will offer relief and hope to parents.”

Families in 52 communities throughout British Columbia will benefit from 103 projects that will create more than 3,800 child-care spaces. This $33-million investment is focusing on areas of greatest need, including infant and toddler spaces; spaces on school grounds or co-located in a community hub; inclusive spaces in child-development centres; Indigenous child-care spaces; and employer-based spaces. More than half of these spaces are being delivered by non-profit organizations, and 20% are from Indigenous child-care providers.

“We are speeding up the creation of new child-care spaces to address years of pent-up demand for child care,” Chen said. “Our February budget will show our long-term commitment to building a system of accessible, affordable and quality child care for families across the province.”

The Province is working with successful proponents to establish funding agreements. Construction and renovations for the majority of the approved projects are expected to begin shortly. However, each site’s timelines for completion will differ, depending on their individual proposal requirements.

“The Provincial Child Care Council is working closely with the ministry to guide them towards improving access to child care,” said Wayne Robertson, PCCC chair. “Council members are energized by the new focus on fixing the child-care crisis and I think that the future is looking brighter for B.C. parents.”

Quick Facts:

Child-care major capital funding supports non-profit and private child-care organizations to: Build a new child-care facility, including the cost of buying land or a building. Purchase and assemble a modular building and develop a site. Renovate an existing building. Buy eligible equipment (including playground equipment) and furnishings as part of the new build or renovation.

The projects include 61 new builds and 42 renovations to create: 847 infant and toddler spaces. 535 spaces in Indigenous communities. 1,153 spaces on school grounds.

Budget 2017-18 committed $352.5 million for child care.

As part of that commitment, the ministry provides $92 million in child-care operating funding directly to child-care providers to help them keep costs down, so fewer costs are passed on to parents.

Surrey

Bright Rainbow Childcare Ltd. is receiving $219,106 to create 37 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers, and 25 for children aged three to five years.

Brightstart Children’s Academy Ltd. is receiving $250,000 to create 37 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers and 25 for children aged three to five years – at its Cloverdale Annex location.

CRP Education Ltd. is receiving $107,643 to create 16 spaces for children aged three to five years – at CEFA Early Learning’s Fleetwood location.

The Forest Friends Early Learning Centre is receiving $39,193 to create eight multi-age spaces. The Kids Zone Child Care Centre #2 Ltd. is receiving $66,804 to create 16 multi-age spaces.

The Newton Fellowship Baptist Church is receiving $500,000 to create 77 spaces – eight spaces for infants and toddlers, 25 spaces for children aged three to five years, 20 preschool spaces and 24 school-age spaces – at Young Climbers Preschool.

One Two Buckle My Shoe Childcare is receiving $250,000 to create 74 spaces – 12 infant and toddler spaces, 20 spaces for children aged three to five years, 21 preschool spaces and 21 school-age spaces.

The Progressive Inter-Cultural Community Services Society is receiving $64,351 to create 25 spaces for children aged three to five years.

Rugrats Childcare and Preschool is receiving $60,000 to create 23 spaces – eight spaces for children aged three to five years and 15 school-age spaces.

The Urban Kids Montessori School is receiving $154,200 to create 92 spaces – 24 spaces for infants and toddlers, 24 for children aged three to five years, 20 preschool spaces and 24 school-age spaces.

Total: $1.7 million for 405 spaces.

Vancouver

Indigenous: The BC Aboriginal Child Care Society is receiving $68,500 to create 25 spaces for children aged three to five years at Eagle’s Nest Aboriginal Head Start.

Academics preKindergarten is receiving $250,000 to create 106 spaces – 48 spaces for infants and toddlers, 48 spaces for children aged three to five years and 10 preschool spaces.

The Bottega Academy for Early Learners Inc. is receiving $194,610 to create 29 spaces – four for infants and toddlers and 25 for children aged three to five years.

The City of Vancouver is receiving a total of $1.5 million for three projects that will create a total of 175 spaces, including:

$500,000 to create 37 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers and 25 for children aged three to five years – at Cordova Street Child Care.

Co-Located: $500,000 to create 69 spaces – 24 infant and toddler spaces, 25 spaces for children aged three to five years, and 20 preschool spaces – at Kensington Community Centre Childcare.

School Grounds: $500,000 to create 69 spaces – 24 infant and toddler spaces, 25 spaces for children aged three to five years, and 20 preschool spaces – at Lord Tennyson Elementary school.

The Hudson Out of School Care Society is receiving $315,200 to create 40 school-age spaces.

The Union Gospel Mission is receiving $500,000 to create 28 spaces – 12 for infants and toddlers and 16 for children aged three to five years – at the Women and Families Centre.

School Grounds: The Association de Parents de L’École Anne-Hébert is receiving $136,560 to create 50 school-age spaces at the Garderie Le Petit Jardin.

Total: $3 million for 453 spaces.

