Thivakaran Yogeswaran, 34, arrested for multiple sexual assaults, faces eight charges

TORONTO Police this week announced that it is alleged that a man had been soliciting sex from residents (minors and adults) of buildings in the Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road area and on February 28, Thivakaran Yogeswaran, 34, of Toronto, was arrested.

He is charged with:

1) Five counts of sexual assault

2) Sexual interference

3) Invitation to sexual touching

4) Sexual assault of person under the age of 16

He has been superintendent of the buildings at 2089 Lawrence Avenue West and 2099 Lawrence Avenue West since 2012.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Azi Sadeghi at 416-808-1200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.