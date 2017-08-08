THERE was a third shooting in Surrey on Tuesday (August 8).

Surrey RCMP are currently on scene in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey for a report of shots being fired.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 15900-block of 89A Avenue. A male suffering from non-life threatening injuries was transported to hospital.

The initial investigation has revealed that one vehicle was shot at.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages. Initial indications are that this is a targeted incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, they should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.