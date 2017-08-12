I wasn’t surprised at all when the Chief Moron of the U.S. – President Donald Trump – failed to condemn the white supremacists responsible for the deadly attack on the counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups was scheduled.

The best that this characterless President who has made an utter fool of himself all around the world could come up with was: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

What?!

“ON MANY SIDES”!?

At least other fellow Republicans had the character to pinpoint the problem, as CNN pointed out:

* Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, the most senior Republican in the Senate, tweeted: “We should call evil by its name. My brother didn’t give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home.”

* Senator Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican, tweeted: “Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

* Senator Marco Rubio, a competitor for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, tweeted: “Very important for the nation to hear @POTUS describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists.”

Yes, Donald, give your super-thick skull a good shake: Those were WHITE SUPREMACISTS who support you. Have the character to call a spade a spade.

But then, we all know it is REALLY HARD for you to speak the TRUTH!

Those white supremacists dream of a WHITE U.S. – just as we have some morons in Canada who dream of a WHITE CANADA.

These are the same idiots who forget they too are IMMIGRANTS like the non-white immigrants.

Here in Canada, we still have some bigoted white journalists who still use the term “immigrant” to mean non-white Canadians and are always looking for an excuse to attack them, distorting facts, picking and choosing what suits them.

One example is the Vancouver Sun whose racism I have consistently exposed over the past two decades. If you want to read some of those exposes, email me and I will send them to you.

Recently, they have been targeting Chinese-Canadians just as they had targeted South Asians at one stage. When I spoke to one of those writers pointing out that what he had written about non-white immigrants regarding lack of manners was also true of white guys (there are polite and rude guys in every community after all) and gave him examples of what I had witnessed myself, he dismissed it all as “anecdotal”!

It is very easy to carry out one-sided surveys and then use them to spread RACIST VENOM. After all, there will always be – I should say it is now around 30 per cent of the population – those who will NEVER accept non-white Canadians. Those are the ones that are firm supporters of the Conservative Party.

Vancouver Sun journalists should be addressing WHITE GHETTOIZATION in their OWN newspaper. No wonder that racist venom keeps leaking out in their publication! Just having a token non-white face or two doesn’t make any difference.

Only recently the Vancouver Sun carried a racist article by a former ambassador who is notorious for his anti-white immigrant views. I have slammed this frustrated bigot again and again in the past.

This is the same idiot who wrote in the Vancouver Sun in a FRONT-PAGE article that there would be RACE RIOTS in Vancouver if we allowed non-white immigrants to keep coming here – and I challenged him on that.

Hey, Vancouver Sun editors and columnists, what happened to the race riots?

Shame on you!

Why don’t you write about WHITE GHETTOIZATION that isolates non-white guys?

Survey after survey over the past two decades have shown how employers have ignored applicants who had non-white or non-Christian names and instead called applicants with white or Christian names even though the unions and organizations that organized that operation to expose white racism had sent SIMILAR resumes for the white and non-white applicants in different job positions.

But then, how can the WHITE Vancouver Sun commit such a SIN!

Why doesn’t that columnist who has been attacking the non-white guys write about the MASSIVE problem of CHILD PORNOGRAPHY in the white community? I keep receiving press releases from police forces across Canada as well as the FBI all the time about how many white guys are being caught in this FILTH all the time.

Is this a CULTURAL thing, by the way?

Remember our shameful history of white Christian priests raping Native / Indigenous kids?

It took SO LONG for the white mainstream media to finally report it in the 1990s – and then quietly forget about it!

BUT here is my message – as it has been through the past two decades – GET USED to non-white immigrants.

They are here to stay and increase in numbers.

So cry me an ocean!