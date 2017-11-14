Bike thieves caught – on security camera!

CUTTING the lock of a bike is a quick way to steal it.

Getting caught doing it on a security camera will hopefully help police identify and arrest the thieves.

On October 10, the North Vancouver RCMP attended a Lower Lonsdale apartment complex for a complaint of break and enter of their storage locker. Security cameras captured two thieves using a portable grinder to cut the locks of various stored bikes. The thieves accessed the storage locker via the underground parking.

“Police are reminding everyone who utilizes underground parking and has property in storage lockers to be extra cautious when departing and arriving via the main door. Make sure the door is closed behind you before you drive away, in order to prevent thieves from sneaking in”, said Cpl. R. De Jong of the North Vancouver RCMP. “Even the most expensive bike lock offers little resistance to a cutting grinder.”

The thieves made off with three bikes from the storage locker; one being a $3,700 “Intense ACV mountain bike,” brown and gold in color with serial number VN16F00971.

If someone can identify the persons of interest in the photo, they are asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file 2017-26467. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).