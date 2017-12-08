Don’t tempt a thief with unattended parcels

AS the holidays get closer, the Vancouver Police Department are reminding online shoppers that thieves are hard at work. If you’re not at home to receive your parcel, a thief might be.

The convenience of shopping online and having a parcels shipped to your door has created new opportunities for crooks. There have been reports of thieves stealing packages left at the front door by delivery companies.

“Thieves are opportunists and will steal anything,” says Constable Jason Doucette. “We are reminding online shoppers to think ahead to the delivery date. If you’re not going to be home to receive the parcel, steps should be taken so packages aren’t left unattended for any length of time.”

The VPD offers the following tips:

consider an alternate shipping address where your package can be received, such as at work, or at the home of a friend or neighbour

customize your delivery if possible – request a signature or hold for pick-up

educate yourself on the retailers’ delivery policy

Property crime is preventable and the VPD asks that citizens report suspicious behaviour to police immediately. Anyone who is a victim of theft should follow up with the delivery company and make a report with their local police.