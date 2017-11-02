THEATRE: Wives and Daughters

WIVES and Daughters, a charming romp of love convoluted by hidden desires and expectations, showcases our uber-talented BFA Actors and their Design colleagues from the Theatre Design and Production program. Based on Elizabeth Gaskell’s 1860’s serial novel and adapted by UBC Theatre and Film Professor Jacqueline Firkins, Wives and Daughters tells the story of seventeen-year-old Molly, the daughter of a country doctor whose life gets turned upside down. When an overbearing stepmother and an impetuous stepsister move in, they bring with them a “unique talent” for improving people and a wealth of secrets. A feminist ahead of her time, Gaskell tackles the meaning of love in all its forms and the limitations society places on women as they pursue their desires.

Molly Gibson: Sabrina Vellani; Hyacinth Kirkpatrick: Natalie Backerman; Cynthia Kirkpatrick: Daria Banu; Dorothy Browning: Heidi Upham; Phoebe Browning: Shona Struthers; Lady Harriet: Olivia Lang; Mr. Gibson: Jed Weiss; Roger Hamley: Louis Lin; Mr. Preston: Aidan Wright; Set Design: Vanka Salim; Costume Design: Liz Gao; Lighting Design: Harika Xu; Sound Design: Mai Inagaki; Stage Manager: Sammie Hatch

IN BRIEF: Wives and Daughters by Jacqueline Firkins, adapted from a novel by Elizabeth Gaskell. Directed by Courtenay Dobbie. Nov. 9 – 25, 2017, no show Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. Preview: November 8. Opening Night Reception: November 9; Post-Show Talkback: November 15, 2017.