Tentative agreement reached with B.C. Teachers’ Federation

REPRESENTATIVES of the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA), the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF), the Public Sector Employers’ Council Secretariat, and the Ministry of Education have reached a tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), the Province announced on Saturday.

On November 10, 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada issued its decision regarding the deletion of certain BCPSEA–BCTF Provincial Collective Agreement provisions by the Education Improvement Act. The court’s decision restored the deleted provisions, which triggered the negotiation process under Letter of Understanding (LoU) No. 17, which states:

“If the final judgment affects the content of the collective agreement by fully or partially restoring the 2002 language, the parties will reopen the collective agreement on this issue and the parties will bargain from the restored language. The Education Fund provisions will continue in effect until there is agreement regarding implementation and/or changes to the restored language.”

The Province said that given the court’s restoration of nearly 1,400 clauses across 60 collective agreements, it was important for the parties to determine how to implement the restored language within the context of an education system that had evolved over the past 15 years. The tentative MoA provides clarity related to class size and composition, non-enrolling staff and process language that are now restored.

LoU No.17 negotiations began on November 30, 2016, and spanned across 27 bargaining sessions. The BCTF will put the MoA forward for ratification by its members over the coming week. Details of the MoA will be available once the BCTF ratification process is complete.

Mike Bernier, Minister of Education said: “This is great news for students, parents, and teachers. If ratified, the agreement means thousands more teachers, more resources and more classroom supports. If ratified, it will build on the $100 million for up to 1,100 new teachers announced in January’s interim agreement with the BCTF and the record funding increase we just announced in the budget.

“I want to congratulate the parties and thank them for the significant effort and professionalism that was brought to the table. The parties had to deal with some very complex issues, it involved a lot of work, and everyone remained focused on problem-solving. We hope to build on this constructive approach and relationship in the years ahead.

“Student outcomes have improved dramatically over the past 15 years and are among the best in the world. We already have a world-leading education system. With this agreement, we can expect even greater results for our students in the years ahead.”