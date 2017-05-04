TEJINDER Johal and Jordan Rosode were among the 30 newest members of Vancouver Police Department that were sworn in on Thursday.
Johal was born and raised in Surrey. She graduated from Frank Hurt Secondary School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology from SFU.
Tejinder grew up playing soccer, volleyball, and badminton. She has been volunteering as a big sister with Big Sisters of BC for the past four years, and has recently worked as a corrections officer. Tejinder is fluent in Punjabi.
Rosode was born in Burnaby and raised in Surrey. He graduated from Fleetwood Park Secondary with honours, and received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of British Columbia.
Jordan was previously employed as loss prevention officer and is actively involved in his community by hosting an annual soccer tournament to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Jordan is fluent in Punjabi.
Others sworn in:
Arya Anjam
Khaled Attalaoui
Matthew Brown
Isabell Chonn
Nicholas Chow
Michelle Collins
Joel Duby
Carmen Eggens
Jennifer Forsberg
Shawn Gore
Nam Hoang
Matthew Hunter
Cecilia Joss
Connor Labosierre
Christopher Lee
Nicholas Lo
Zach Maclellan
Nicholas Marmaras
Megan Mulder
Kalen Nevalainen
Lauren Pauw
Ian Reimers
Boyd Richardson
Tatiana Stellingwerff
Dennis Trinh
Malcolm Upton
David Waterfield
Michael Wu