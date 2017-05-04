TEJINDER Johal and Jordan Rosode were among the 30 newest members of Vancouver Police Department that were sworn in on Thursday.

Johal was born and raised in Surrey. She graduated from Frank Hurt Secondary School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology from SFU.

Tejinder grew up playing soccer, volleyball, and badminton. She has been volunteering as a big sister with Big Sisters of BC for the past four years, and has recently worked as a corrections officer. Tejinder is fluent in Punjabi.

Rosode was born in Burnaby and raised in Surrey. He graduated from Fleetwood Park Secondary with honours, and received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of British Columbia.

Jordan was previously employed as loss prevention officer and is actively involved in his community by hosting an annual soccer tournament to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Jordan is fluent in Punjabi.

Others sworn in:

Arya Anjam

Khaled Attalaoui

Matthew Brown

Isabell Chonn

Nicholas Chow

Michelle Collins

Joel Duby

Carmen Eggens

Jennifer Forsberg

Shawn Gore

Nam Hoang

Matthew Hunter

Cecilia Joss

Connor Labosierre

Christopher Lee

Nicholas Lo

Zach Maclellan

Nicholas Marmaras

Megan Mulder

Kalen Nevalainen

Lauren Pauw

Ian Reimers

Boyd Richardson

Tatiana Stellingwerff

Dennis Trinh

Malcolm Upton

David Waterfield

Michael Wu