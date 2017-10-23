Fraud suspect targets elderly: Delta Police secure charges and look for other victims

IN September 2016, Delta Police responded to a report of a male suspect defrauding an elderly woman of money by preying on her emotions and charitable nature. Initially the suspect approached the elderly female in the lobby of her apartment located in the 7600-block of 119 A Street in North Delta. The reported offences took place over several months during 2015.

Delta Police commenced an investigation and information gathered indicated that the suspect’s mode of operation was to target both elderly individuals and those affiliated to church groups by giving a false story about being in need of money to attend his mother’s funeral outside of the Lower Mainland. Once the money was secured in the first instance, he continued to ask for money giving a variety of compelling scenarios as to why he needed it. At times he asked for money, saying that he would repay it once he received his anticipated inheritance. It started with a request for a small amount and escalated from there. The complainant that came forward in this investigation had, over time, parted with a significant amount of money causing her major financial hardship.

As a result of the investigation conducted by Delta Police, the suspect was arrested on October 11, 2017, and held in custody. Several charges have been secured against 37-year-old Darrin Richard John Power of no fixed address. He is described as a white male, 5’6, 146 lbs, short brown hair, blue eyes. The charges include fraud, forgery, intimidation, extortion, and possession of stolen property. Power is currently in custody and is due to appear in court October 24.

It is believed that Power goes by other names including, Anthony Peters interchanging his first name with Tony, Richard or Lucky. It is possible that he uses other names as well. Additionally, in some instances he works in tandem with a female partner.

It is possible that Power has not limited his approach to the Delta area and that there may be additional victims that have given money based on the fictitious plight he has given.

Delta Police would encourage anyone who has been victimized by this or a similar fraudulent scam to call your local police. If you reside in Delta, call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.