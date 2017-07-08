ON Saturday (July 8) just after 2 a.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 8800-block of 144th Street. The male victim was transported to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and his death was deemed a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken lead in the investigation.

The male victim has been identified, but his name cannot be released as the next of kin has yet to be notified. From the evidence gathered so far, it appears that this homicide is not random.

IHIT is working with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroner’s Service. The area around the crime scene will be closed for scene processing, and will remain as such for an undetermined amount of time.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “It remains early in the investigation, but this homicide appears to be targeted.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected] Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).