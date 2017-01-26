Targeted shooting in Surrey on Thursday night

SURREY RCMP are currently on scene in the 12300-block of 91A Avenue for a report of shots fired.

On Thursday night, Surrey RCMP said that they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 12300-block of 91A Avenue area and located evidence of a shooting. Witnesses reported seeing multiple shots being fired from a white pickup truck at a white Mercedes sedan. The white Mercedes, which was located, was struck multiple times. The occupant of the vehicle has been located unharmed. The white pickup truck fled from the area in an unknown direction.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.