POLICE are investigating a targeted shooting in East Vancouver
Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Vancouver Police received reports of shots fired near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street. Officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
Officers will remain in the area as they conduct their investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police.
