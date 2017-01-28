World Wide Web Consortium Home
Targeted homicide in Richmond

SHORTLY before midnight on January 27, the Richmond RCMP attended the Richmond General Hospital after a report of an unresponsive male arriving there. Officers found the male was suffering from injuries consistent with foul play.

The male succumbed to his injuries and his death is considered a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was contacted and has taken conduct of the investigation. This is believed to be a targeted homicide, and at this point in time, it is not believed to be related to the recent acts of violence Richmond has seen. IHIT will be working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, should contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

