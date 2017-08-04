ON Friday, August 4, at 3:20 p.m., the Abbotsford Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of the 32500-block of George Ferguson Way and Oriole Crescent. Officers arrived on scene and located a crashed Chrysler 300 and a severely injured male with a suspected gunshot wound. The 18-year-old male victim was transported to hospital, but passed away shortly after his arrival.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, but numerous APD resources have been deployed into the area to search for the suspect and to investigate the incident. It appears that this was a targeted shooting, police say.

The investigation is now being transitioned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected] Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).