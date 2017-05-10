MAPLE Leaf Homes unveiled what will become the city’s tallest tower – Delta Rise – last Saturday (May 6).

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer of Delta George Harvie and members of Delta Council were on hand to celebrate the opening of the Delta Rise. Delta Rise is the first development to receive a property tax exemption through Delta’s Scott Road Revitalization Bylaw, which was enacted in 2012 to attract investment along the Scott Road corridor.

“Delta Rise is a major investment in our economy and I am extremely pleased to be a part of this event,” said Jackson. “This project speaks volumes about the type of development that can emerge through innovative policy and determination.”

As a Delta-based developer, Maple Leaf Homes echoed the positive sentiment on the future of Delta and showcased Delta Rise as a symbol of the revitalization of the community.

Maple Leaf Homes principal and developer behind Delta Rise, Hari Sharma, noted: “Scott Road represents the start of a new identity for North Delta. With the support of the Corporation of Delta we are able to add a new type residential offering to North Delta. With a host of amenities and transit within footsteps, we envision North Delta as being a hub and ideal spot to live, that people will gravitate to.”

At 37 storeys tall, the property will give way to expansive 360-degree views, and features generous outdoor living spaces, efficient floor plans and European-inspired kitchens. Situated along Scott Road, the tower will serve as home to a vibrant, intergenerational community and will directly contribute to the Corporation of Delta’s plans for revitalization. Delta Rise will specifically serve as a residential offering currently missing in the area, allowing citizens to age in the community and retain a Delta address, even as their needs change.