Suvidhkumar Sudani of Brampton charged with numerous firearm-related charges

INVESTIGATORS from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau of Ontario’s Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged Suvidhkumar Sudani, 36, of Brampton with numerous firearm-related offences in the City of Brampton.

On Wednesday (November 29), as a result of a dispute, investigators executed a residential search warrant in the area of Veterans Drive and Creditview Road in Mississauga. As a result of the search warrant, they located and seized a Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum handgun and ammunition.

Sudani was charged with numerous firearms offences and two counts of uttering threats.

Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is asked to call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.