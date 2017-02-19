Suspicious vehicle fire is arson, say Surrey RCMP

ON February 13, at about 2:45 a.m., Surrey R.C.M.P. were advised by the Surrey Fire Department of a vehicle fire that had occurred in the 13200-block of 98th Avenue that was suspicious in nature. Officers found a 2015 Dodge Charge that was fully engulfed in fire. The fire was extinguished by the Surrey Fire Department.

Inquiries were conducted with the vehicle owner, his family and also with neighbours. A canvas for video in the neighbourhood located video showing a male pouring a liquid, believed to be some type of accelerant, onto the vehicle and igniting it. The male then fled from the area on foot.

The male is described as being between 5’8″-5’10” tall with medium build, wearing a dark hoodie with dark track pants and two white stripes down the legs.

Surrey R.C.M.P. are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this male. If anyone witnessed the vehicle being set on fire, or observed the male described in the area, or know of his identity, they are asked to call Surrey R.C.M.P. at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers.