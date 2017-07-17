LAST week on July 11, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a concerned citizen in North Vancouver called the RCMP to report seeing a suspicious male leave their neighbour’s residence carrying a suitcase. The RCMP responded by conducting patrols in the Sowden Street area looking for the person of interest. Police were able to confirm that a break and enter had just occurred at the residence.

About 10 minutes later, police received a call from another concerned citizen living about a kilometre away from the previous incident, reporting that a vehicle had just pulled into a parking lot and the driver’s actions appeared to be suspicious. Police located the vehicle, spoke to the driver and subsequently arrested the 46-year-old male from New Westminster.

The suspect possessed over $50,000 of stolen property that he had allegedly stolen from the recent break and enter. The accused, Steven Jones, is well known to police.

“This investigation would not have had the success it had without the general public calling in reports of suspicious activities,” said Superintendent Chris Kennedy, Officer in Charge of the North Vancouver RCMP. “Police are now able to return the stolen property to the victim and we thank those who took the time to get involved.”