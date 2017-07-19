ON Tuesday (July 18), just after 11:30 p.m., the Burnaby RCMP were contacted to conduct an investigation into the disappearance of 13-year-old, Marissa Shen, a Burnaby resident. Immediately an investigation into her whereabouts was initiated, and at approximately 1:10 a.m. Shen was located dead in the south east side of Central Park.

The circumstances surrounding the initial crime scene examination indicates that Shen was potentially a victim of homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken lead in the investigation.

IHIT is working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, the Integrated Police Dog Service, and the BC Coroner’s Service to determine what led up to this death.

IHIT says it is early in the investigation, and an autopsy is required to determine a cause of death for Shen. Until police confirm more facts in this case, the risk to the public, if any is unknown, but they are asking the public to remain vigilant until further updates can be provided.

Shen was last seen at home at 1 p.m. and the last contact made with her was over the telephone at 5 p.m. Police are asking anyone who may have seen Shen between the hours of 1 p.m. (Tuesday) and 1 a.m. (Wednesday) to contact them.

Investigators are also seeking any witnesses that observed anything of a suspicious nature occurring in Central Park during the day or night on Tuesday to contact police.

Police said Shen’s death is a tragedy, and her family has been left devastated.

“We understand there will be many questions, but until we know more and can provide further updates, we ask that the public remain vigilant,” Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said. “It is early in the investigation, and all agencies involved are working collectively and collaboratively to gather and review evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected]. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).