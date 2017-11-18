Suspicious fires in North Delta being investigated

IN the early morning hours (2:45-4:15 a.m.) of Saturday (November 18), Delta Police and Delta Fire departments responded to three separate fire calls in the North Delta area.

The initial incident occurred in the area of 7800-block of 112th Street where a sign was damaged by fire.

The second incident occurred in the 7300-block of Minster Drive South where a vehicle was set on fire and spread to two additional vehicles.

The third incident occurred in the 11600-block of 72A Avenue, where a vehicle was set on fire, causing additional damage to the carport.

Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these incidents.

Delta Police are actively investigating these fires having brought in Forensic Ident and engaging the Criminal Investigation Branch. Additionally, officers will be canvassing the neighbourhoods and local businesses as one part of the investigation in an effort to gather as much information as possible to determine who is responsible for these fires.

Delta Police are asking anyone who may have information that would assist in their investigation to come forward and call them at 604-946-4411.