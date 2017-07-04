ABBOTSFORD Police announced on Tuesday that a suspicious death on Braun Avenue does not appear to be connected to to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

On Tuesday (July 4) morning at approximately 7 a.m., BC Ambulance Service and Abbotsford Police patrol officers were called to a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex located in the 33000-block of Braun Avenue. Officers found a male inside one of the suites.

The man was pronounced dead at scene. The initial indications suggest the death to be suspicious in nature, police said.

Abbotsford Police’s Major Crime detectives and Forensic Identification Unit officers were called to the scene and the investigation is being transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551- 4448 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.