Suspects posing as police officers steal cash from Mississauga resident

INVESTIGATORS from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau of Ontario’s Peel Regional Police are investigating an incident where individuals claiming to be police officers attended a Mississauga residence and stole a large amount of money.

On Wednesday, November 22, at approximately 2 p.m., three suspects attended the victim’s residence on Deer Run in the City of Mississauga, advising that they were Peel Regional Police officers and that the victim owed a quantity of money.

The elderly victim complied with the request and turned over more than $9,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 – female, white, 40 years of age, dark hair, and average build with a Polish accent.

Suspect #2 – male, white, average build and short dark hair.

Suspect #3 – male, white and average build.

All three suspects were wearing dark clothing.

When attending any location and not in a police uniform, Peel Regional Police officers will always provide photo identification to identify themselves as police officers. Officers will never attend any location requesting money. If you are concerned about the identity of a police officer, call 9-1-1 immediately for confirmation.

Investigators are appealing to nearby residents, businesses, or anyone operating a vehicle in the area with a dash-cam, to review your video surveillance footage to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.