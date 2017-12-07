Foul play suspected in the disappearance of San Li Liao of Surrey: IHIT

ON May 29, the family of San Li Liao reported her missing to the Surrey RCMP and a missing person’s investigation was opened. Investigators conducted extensive ground searches, spoke to multiple people, and conducted area canvassing for video surveillance.

The investigation to date has revealed that Liao may be a victim of homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation.

“Police have conducted an extensive investigation to locate Ms. Liao but she remains missing and foul play is suspected in her disappearance,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang. “There have been no other cases like Ms. Liao’s that have been reported to the police and investigators continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining.”

Liao was last seen leaving her work place on May 26 in the 14900-block of 54A Avenue. Also, Liao’s green 2000 Toyota Sienna, BC license plate 731XEJ, was located in the area of the Guildford Recreation Centre on May 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).