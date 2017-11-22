WHISTLER RCMP are looking for a South Asian suspect in a stabbing last Sunday.

On November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Whistler RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4300-block of Main Street, Whistler.

Officers located a 24-year-old male suffering from a single stab wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation has revealed that an altercation occurred between two individuals resulting in one person being stabbed. Officers are continuing to speak to several witnesses to obtain further information.

The investigators are appealing for the public’s help to identify the suspect who is being described as a South Asian male, 6’ tall, 26 or 27 years old, 225 lb, wearing a forest green jacket with fur on the hood. He was in the company of a 5’10”, 140 lb blonde-haired female.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.