Police search for suspect in East Vancouver sex assault

VANCOUVER Police Department are warning the public after a young woman was sexually assaulted on Sunday night in East Vancouver. The woman had just gotten off of a transit bus when a man grabbed her from behind, indicated he had a weapon, and repeatedly groped her before running away.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on October 29. A 20-year-old woman got off a transit bus at Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue and walked west on East 64th Avenue. Minutes later, a man approached her from behind and began groping her and making sexual comments. The man motioned that he had a weapon when the woman began to pull away from him. The suspect suddenly let go of the woman and ran away towards Victoria Drive.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, 5’9″, 160 lbs. with short black hair. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and shorts, and a medical mask over his face. The woman was not physically harmed and after sharing her experience with a friend, called police on November 1 to report the assault.

“The VPD are working with Coast Mountain Bus Company to recover any potential video and witnesses,” said Vancouver Police Constable Jason Doucette. “While our detectives continue their investigation to identify the man responsible for this assault, we are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behaviour to police immediately by calling 9-1-1.”

Investigators from the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue on October 29 just after 10 p.m., or anyone who may have information about this assault. Call 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.