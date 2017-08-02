SURREY RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect from an assault and robbery that occurred in the Newton area of Surrey.

On July 20 at 12:50 a.m., a woman on foot was approached from behind in the 13700-block of 72A Avenue. The suspect grabbed the victim and threatened her with an x-acto knife. The suspect forced the woman into her apartment block and demanded she empty her pockets. The victim was then forced to lead the suspect to her apartment where the victim’s family scared the suspect off. The victim was fortunate to receive only superficial injuries.

Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit officers are leading this investigation. A composite sketch of the

suspect has been prepared by an RCMP Forensic Artist with the assistance of the victim.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’4”, 130-140 lbs, 25-30 years old, medium build, with no facial hair. The suspect was wearing a black hat that may have had a red emblem, a black t-shirt, and loose black jeans. The suspect did not have a noticeable accent. It is possible that the suspect is familiar with the area where this attack occurred.

“If you think you recognize this man, please call police immediately,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “We also remind pedestrians to keep their heads up, be aware of their surroundings, and travel in busy areas whenever possible.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.