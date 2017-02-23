World Wide Web Consortium Home
Surrey’s Elgin Park Secondary students bag FIRST Tech Challenge BC Championship

Students (left to right) Ben Zhang, Jack Zhang, Felix Cretu, and Tyrone He with coaches Cristian Cretu (seated) and Johnson He (far right).

GRADE 10 students Ben Zhang, Jack Zhang, Felix Cretu, and Tyrone He of Surrey’s Elgin Park Secondary School made their school very proud last Sunday by winning the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge BC Championship hosted by Science Venture and the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Victoria.

Each team had to design, build and program a robot to compete in a robot game. The team was judged on all aspects of the competition.

The robot had to be designed to pick up balls and place them in a catcher. The boys had to come up with a good mechanical design to which they needed to add the software to allow the robot to be motion controlled.

Dr. G. Bains, the students’ math teacher who sponsored the team, helped the kids with the software design. He also helped them design some parts with the 3-D printer that the school owns. Their coaches were Cristian Cretu and Johnson He.

The boys were awarded the Rockwell Collins Innovate Award.

 

 

 

