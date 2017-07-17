THE Surrey Board of Trade is calling out to their 6,000 business member contacts to help the evacuees from the BC wildfires.

“There are 700 evacuees right here in Surrey that need the business community’s help. We are asking our Surrey Board of Trade members to donate whatever they can, in a way of gift card to these evacuees,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, on Monday.

If any business is interested, contact the Surrey Board of Trade at [email protected] and the business will be directed to the appropriate contact.