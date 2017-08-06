VANCOUVER Police are investigating a single vehicle collision on Vancouver’s westside on Sunday morning on West 4th Avenue near Trimble Street that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Surrey man.

Around 6 a.m., the man was driving east on West 4th Avenue when he apparently lost control and crashed into a pole. The man died of his injuries.

This is Vancouver’s sixth collision-related death in 2017.

Officers from the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit are working to determine what may have led to the collision, and are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to call investigators at 604-717-3012.